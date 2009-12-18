Court Asks FCC to Defend Media-Ownership Rule Stay

The Third Circuit Court of Appeals has given the FCC and

backers of its position three weeks to explain why the court should not lift

the years-long stay on the commission's media ownership rule rewrite and

start hearing the legal challenges.

According to a copy of an order from a three-judge panel of

the court supplied to B&C, the

judges want more input on why the court should not lift the stay on the

revised newspaper-broadcast cross-ownership rule and set a schedule for briefs

on court challenges to that rule--both those currently before the court and

those held in abeyance.

"Upon consideration of the parties' status reports and

the responses to the orders filed June 12, 2009, and November 4, 2009, the

parties are hereby ORDERED to show cause why the stay entered by this

Court...and continued in Prometheus Radio Project v. FCC should not be

lifted," wrote the judges.

In particular, they said, "the parties are directed to

address the Media Parties' argument in their status report that, despite

proceedings over the last several years repealing the 1975 Ban [on

newspaper-broadcast cross-ownership] that ban remains in effect. The parties

shall file responses to this order to show cause within twenty-one days of the

date of this order."

The FCC, back in October and again in November, asked to

keep the court's current stay of the rule change in place or, failing that,

remand the decision back to the commission. It also asked the court to hold off

on hearing the legal challenges until the commission had finished the

2010 quadrennial review of the media ownership rules. For its part, the FCC

said it was not going to rule on a petition to reconsider the cross-ownership

decision until it had finished the review, which it has already begun.

In a status report filed with the court in October, the

commission reaffirmed that its 2008 decision to loosen the ban no longer

necessarily reflected the views of a majority of the commission (unlike in 2008,

the current majority is Democratic). In May, when Democrats gained the

majority, the commission had made that point to the court in asking that the

stay be kept in place. The court complied but has since sought the status

report on the FCC's progress on the issue.

A group of broadcasters, including CBS, Belo, Media General

and Gannet, opposed the remand and said the stay on the revised rules should be

lifted. The court now apparently wants to hear a better argument for why that

request should not be granted.

"This may indicate that the court recognizes that its

actions have resulted in no change in ownership rules for years, and that

result is not consistent with Congress' directive in the statute," said

one veteran broadcast attorney.

Might the court also recognize that given the current

economy, broadcasters have more urgent case for regulatory certainty? "I

don't know how much the court really appreciates [broadcasters' current

financial difficulties]," the attorney said. "I think the court

appreciates that since 1995, the commission has been saying something needs to

be changed in these rules, and 14 years later, they are still exactly the same

as they were. And under the commission's proposal, nothing was going to happen

for several more years."

In the 2008 decision, the FCC modified the outright ban on

newspaper/broadcast cross-ownerships in the top 20 markets and outlined a new

waiver process for smaller markets.

The FCC's media ownership rules have been under some form of

court challenge, stay, or review since then-FCC Chairman Michael Powell tried

to loosen them in 2003. FCC Chairman Kevin Martin argued the 2008 rules were a

modest change and a compromise, but they were almost immediately taken to court

by those who argued they went too far or not far enough.

In recent ownership workshops, broadcasters have argued

that in an increasingly multiplatform world, where broadcast-online-print

synergies may be one way of remaking their business models, the restrictions on

cross-ownership are even less defensible.