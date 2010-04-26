County Executives of America Plans to Create National Wireless Broadband Network

Commercial ISPs will have to compete with free service

nationwide if a group of county chief executives has its way.

The County

Executives of America

(CEA), an association of over 700 member counties across the country, said

Monday (April 26) it plans to create a nationwide wireless broadband network to

provide free service to residents using AWS-3 spectrum held by the FCC.

It has applied for $122 million in broadband stimulus bucks

to launch the network in a dozen counties to start with, with Silicon

Valley-based M2Z Networks building out the plant in each county.

The counties where ISPs could be facing new competition from

the network first are Allegheny County, Pa.; Bronx County, N.Y.; Chambers and

Kaufmann Counties, Texas; DeKalb County, Ga.; Kenosha County, Wis.; New Castle

County, Del.; Prince George's and Montgomery Counties, Md.

CEA says that the biggest obstacle to adoption is cost, and

that equal access to broadband by those who can't afford it is a "right of

every American."

Currently the FCC doesn't plan on making the spectrum

available until 2011, the group points out, but says its plan should spur the

FCC to speed up that process.

Spokespeople for the National Cable & Telecommunications

Association and FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski had no comment on the plan.