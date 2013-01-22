Cornyn Seeks Answers From Justice on Swartz Prosecution

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) a member of the Senate Judiciary

Committee, has asked Attorney General Eric Holder to look into what he says was

overly aggressive prosecution of Internet and social activist Aaron Swartz, who

committed suicide earlier this month almost a year to the day after he helped

derail antipiracy legislation Cornyn ultimately opposed.

In the letter, Cornyn pointed out that the Justice

Department had charged Swartz with felony counts for fraud and computer crimes

that could mean decades in prison and a $1 million fine for allegedly hacking

into MIT computers and downloading thousands of articles from a subscription

service to make them available free.

The severity of that prosecution, he said, "raises

important questions about prosecutorial conduct."

Cornyn wants a number of questions answered including

whether prior investigations of Swartz played a role in the decision to charge

him, why the Department filed a superseding indictment with even more charges,

whether there was consideration to the proportionality of the potential

penalties to the alleged conduct and whether the department was trying to

"make an example" of him.

Finally, he said, the U.S. Attorney has involved in the

prosecution has blamed the charges on the "severe punishments authorized

by Congress" for online piracy. Cornyn wants to know if Justice gives its

attorney's discretion within that statute to charge or not "consistent

with their view of the gravity of the wrongdoing in a specific case."

The senator did not give Holder a deadline for responding,

but said he wanted "prompt and thorough answers."

Swartz' death has already become something of a "Joe

Hill"-like rallying point for activists looking to prevent any revival of

the SOPA/PIPA legislation Swartz helped defeat in particular and money-driven,

heavy-handed government in general. "[O]ur fight was his fight. And that

while only he was Aaron Swartz, we are all now Aaron Swartz," said

activist and academic Lawrence Lessig in an email from his rootstrikers.org.

Family and friends gathered Jan. 19 for a memorial ceremony at

Cooper Union's Great Hall in New York.