Corn-Revere Warns FCC About Broadband Reclassification

First Amendment attorney Robert Corn-Revere warns the FCC

that reclassifying broadband as a Title II common carrier service would be an

attempt "to change the level of First Amendment protection for a medium

simply by changing its regulatory definition," which he says it has

limited, if any, authority to do.

He argues that the recent Citizens United decision on

corporate political speech offers clues to the High Court's disinclination

toward Constitutional gerrymandering.

If the FCC does reclassify broadband in the wake of the

BitTorrent decision, it is expected to result in a protracted legal fight over

the move.

In a paper being published by The Media Institute,

Corn-Revere, a partner with Davis Wright Tremaine, likens the move to

"Congress or the FCC [imposing] indecency regulations and other public

interest obligations on cable operators simply by reclassifying them as broadcasters."

He says that the Supreme Court has signaled its respect for

the full first amendment rights of new media, most recently in the majority opinion

in Citizens United. While he concedes that was a close and controversial

decision as a matter of politics and policy, he says the First Amendment

findings suggest the court would "limit any attempt to expand FCC

jurisdiction over new media simply by manipulating regulatory

classifications."

He points to language from Justice Kennedy, writing for the

majority in the case, that "we must decline to draw, and then redraw,

constitutional lines based on the particular media or technology used."

Corn-Revere is a veteran First Amendment attorney, having

argued, and won, the Playboy case

before the High Court and represented CBS in appeal of the Super Bowl half-time

show fine. The Institute is a Washington-based First Amendment think tank

backed by a number of media companies.