Copps Will Vote For Net Neutrality Item

FCC Commissioner Michael Copps said Monday he will not vote

to block the chairman's network neutrality item Tuesday.

Given Democratic Commissioner Mignon Clyburn's praise of the

draft last week that likely means the chairman has his three votes to approve the

item.

Copps said he was not wholeheartedly in support, but that

the draft had been sufficiently improved for him not to block it, which is how

he phrased his "support."

The two Republicans are opposed.

"These past three weeks have been devoted on my part to

intensive discussions about ensuring the continued openness of the Internet and

putting consumers, not Big Phone and Big Cable, in maximum control of their

online experiences," said Copps in a statement. "I have been fighting

for nearly a decade to make sure the Internet doesn't travel down the same road

of special interest consolidation and gate-keeper control that other media and

telecommunications industries-radio, television, film and cable-have

traveled. What an historic tragedy it would be to let that fate befall

the dynamism of the Internet. The item we will vote on tomorrow is not

the one I would have crafted."

"But I believe we have been able to make the current

iteration better than what was originally circulated. If vigilantly and vigorously

implemented by the Commission-and if upheld by the courts-it could represent an

important milestone in the ongoing struggle to safeguard the awesome

opportunity-creating power of the open Internet. While I cannot vote

wholeheartedly to approve the item, I will not block it by voting against

it. I instead plan to concur so that we may move forward. I do thank the

Chairman for his engagement, and I owe a special debt of gratitude to

Commissioner Mignon Clyburn for her thoughtful and creative work to improve

this item."