Copps: A Whole Lot of Spectrum Lying Fallow

Former FCC commissioner Michael Copps said that he thinks

there is a lot of spectrum lying fallow.

"There is a lot of spectrum out there, and I don't

think anybody in the United States has very much of a clue exactly how much

spectrum is lying fallow," he said in an interview for The Communicators series on C-SPAN.

He was asked whether the FCC had been remiss in making sure

spectrum was available.

"I'll bet you there is a whole bunch of [spectrum] lying

fallow that could fuel a whole lot of devices and fuel a whole lot of

technology," which he said was an argument for a complete spectrum

inventory.

Copps said he hoped the commission would expedite incentive

auctions, but he said he was not comfortable with taking spectrum from one

consolidated medium (broadcasters) to give it to another (wireless). "That

does not necessarily translate into automatic enhancement of the public

interest," he said.

Copps said he was concerned about the impact of the auctions

and TV station repacking on noncommercial and smaller, diverse, stations.

"There are almost so many unintended consequences when you do something

that is this broad," he said. "What's the impact going to be on

public television?" he said. Noncoms are definitely concerned. Those

stations were behind a push for several billion dollars in government money to

commercial and noncom stations to cover relocation costs.

"Public television is doing a really good job with

multicasting and using two or three streams to do really good programming. And

all of a sudden, if they are going to be decreasing in number or stations are

going to be thrown together, is that going to mean we are going to have less

programming?"

The National Association of Broadcasters has argued that

commercial broadcasters, too, are doing a lot with their multicasting channels,

including serving niche diverse audiences.

Copps is concerned about broadcast diversity, too. He said

he was worried about small stations in big markets -- some of those targeted by

the FCC for spectrum reclamation. He said it was not necessarily a good thing

that those stations, some struggling, would turn in their spectrum in exchange

for a government payout.

That said, Copps said he hoped the auctions worked and that

the FCC should move as quickly as possible.