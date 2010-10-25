Copps Talks Comcast/NBCU On Visit To Allbritton Facilities

FCC Commissioner Michael Copps got a tour

of Allbritton's Washington operations (WJLA TV, Politico and Newschannel 8)

last week, where executives for all three talked about the

"grave" implications of the deal on competition in the Washington

market.

Allbritton, which is a major critic of the deal, has argued

that it would give Comcast/NBCU the ability to favor its own station in the

market--WRC--and its own news content over that of NewsChannel 8.

According to an FCC ex parte filing about the Copps field

trip, the executives, which included Allbritton Chairman Robert

Allbritton, company President Fred Ryan and station manager Bill Lord, focused

on reports that WRC was planning to launch a local news channel in

competition to NewsChannel 8.

Allbritton has been pushing for divestiture and programming

nondiscrimination conditions on the deal.

The execs also talked about the combination of Comcast's Spotlight

sales team with WRC-TV given that Spotlight currently also represents Cox Cable

in Fairfax, Va., (a Washington suburb) as well.

The FCC and NBC are still vetting the proposed $30 billion joint

venture between the two companies.

Allbritton execs asked the commissioner to "take time to

carefully assess the deal's critical implications on competition and

independent news voices" in the D.C. market.