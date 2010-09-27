Copps Senior Policy Advisor Exiting
FCC Commissioner Michael Copps is losing one
advisor and gaining another.
Jennifer Schneider, senior policy advisor, is
exiting the Commission to join Frontier Communications as VP of legislative
affairs.
"We will miss the valuable contributions that our
friend Jennifer Schneider made to our daily lives. She brought creative
ideas, excellent judgment, wonderful energy and an awesome personality to
everything she did here-and she did a lot," said Copps in a statement.
On the other side of the ledger, joining Copps'
staff as policy advisor for broadband is Margaret McCarthy. McCarthy had been
legislative assistant to Byron Dorgan (D-N.D.), who is not running for
re-election. She is also a former policy analyst for the National
Telecommunications & Information Administration, helping implement the
Broadband Technology Opportunities Program (BTOP).
McCarthy joins the commission Oct. 12.
