Copps Senior Policy Advisor Exiting

FCC Commissioner Michael Copps is losing one

advisor and gaining another.

Jennifer Schneider, senior policy advisor, is

exiting the Commission to join Frontier Communications as VP of legislative

affairs.

"We will miss the valuable contributions that our

friend Jennifer Schneider made to our daily lives. She brought creative

ideas, excellent judgment, wonderful energy and an awesome personality to

everything she did here-and she did a lot," said Copps in a statement.

On the other side of the ledger, joining Copps'

staff as policy advisor for broadband is Margaret McCarthy. McCarthy had been

legislative assistant to Byron Dorgan (D-N.D.), who is not running for

re-election. She is also a former policy analyst for the National

Telecommunications & Information Administration, helping implement the

Broadband Technology Opportunities Program (BTOP).

McCarthy joins the commission Oct. 12.