CoppsSees 'Common Ground' WithCongressionalOversight Committees

FCC Commissioner Michael Copps held out an olive branch

of sorts to the Republican-headed oversight committees preparing to launch

their aggressive inquiries into FCC processes and decisions.

On the eve of his testimony--along with the other

commissioners--at a House Communications Subcommittee hearing, Copps said

that, as a former congressional staffer, he "recognize[d] the value of

guidance and input from our oversight committees," and added that "I

believe I will find there some common ground-perhaps more than many of you

expect."

That observation came in a speech to the Federal

Communications Bar Association in Washington, according to a copy of his

prepared remarks.

Many might be expecting more rhetorical fisticuffs

than handclasps at upcoming oversight hearings given the strong

Republican criticisms of the FCC's recent network neutrality regs,

which Copps voted for and wished were even stronger. But Copps was

more sanguine about the prospects. "There have been lots of shifting majorities

and minorities in this town since I came here in 1970," he said.

"Fritz Hollings [the former South Carolina Senator and Copps' former boss]

told me, and then he showed me, how good things can get done no matter which

one of those categories you're in."

Copps saw a chance for agreement on the importance of

broadband, though recognized the disagreement over broadband policies. "I

am hopeful we can build on our areas of agreement," he said.

Copps took the opportunity to call for increasing

funding to public broadcasting, which will not be one of those areas of

agreement with Republicans heading up communications oversight. He

characterized himself as "totally incredulous" at the talk of zeroing

out funding for CPB--as a Republican version of a continuing resolution bill

would do, at least for the balance of this year. He said he hoped the country

could have a "calm, serious and non-knee-jerk discussion about increasing

support for public broadcasting."

He called it the "jewel of American media," and

pointed out that Americans spend per capita only $1.35 on public media, while

in some other countries the citizens pay hundreds of dollars. "Public

media enjoys high levels of public trust in our country, investing in its

future is investing in our future."

Copps talked about promoting more and better local

news--the FCC is expected in the next few months to issue a report on the

future of media--and used the platform to assure his critics his interest was

in promoting community media, not trying to muzzle conservative talk radio or

reinstate the Fairness Doctrine.

"Just to be clear: this is not about right wing talk

radio or left wing cable TV hosts," he said. "This is about making

sure there is media about, and originating from, the local communities a

station serves. Many broadcasters are still working hard and doing their

job-don't get me wrong-but the frenzy of the marketplace and the lack of

responsible public interest oversight has made life tougher for them and much

less rich for consumers."