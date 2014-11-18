Copps Pushes December Vote on Net Rules

Former FCC chairman and network neutrality fan Michael Copps says there is "no earthly reason" why new network neutrality rules should not be on the agenda for the FCC's Dec. 11 meeting. That tentative agenda is not out yet, but will be by Thursday per FCC custom.

Copps, who is now an adviser to Common Cause, called on current chairman Tom Wheeler to put it on the agenda.

“The FCC has been compiling a record since before 2002; every possible argument has been stated and restated; it is impossible to imagine any new argument that hasn't already been made time and time again," said Copps, who wants the FCC's conclusion from all that to be classification under Title II.

