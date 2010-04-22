Copps Praises PPM Deal

FCC Commissioner Michael Copps gave a shout-out to Arbitron

and the PPM Coalition Thursday (April 22) for their agreement on initiatives to

improve the minority sample for the device, though he still registered his

criticism of the PPM's audience representation.

"I am pleased at the announcement of a settlement of

the dispute between Arbitron and the Portable People Meter (PPM)

Coalition," he said in a statement. "This would appear to be a major

step forward. How successful it will be will depend, of course, on

implementation of the terms of agreement. It was obvious that the Arbitron PPM

was not fully representing minority audience count, to the commercial

disadvantage of minority radio broadcasters."

"I look forward to learning more about the details of both

the agreement itself and the implementation phase. Meanwhile, I am

encouraged that the parties have been able to bring us this far."

Arbitron said Thursday that it had agreed to "include

the addition of address-based sampling with targeted in-person recruiting to

increase PPM panelist participation in key market segments."

"Arbitron remains committed to the continuous

improvement of our PPM ratings service," Arbitron President William Kerr

said of the agreement. "We have worked with the PPMC and the MRC [Media

Ratings Council] to design these initiatives, and we believe they will help

Arbitron deliver the quality data that our customers expect. These initiatives,

together with other elements, are part of a larger ongoing program by Arbitron

to obtain and retain MRC accreditation."

The MRC was created by Congress to vet and accredit ratings

systems, but participation by the industry is voluntary.

The PPM issue has drawn plenty of attention in Washington, particularly

from EdolphusTowns (D-NY), chairman of the House Government Oversight committee, who

both Copps and Arbitron cited as a motive force in the agreement.

Towns' committee released a report back in September 2009

concluding that, among other things, "the ratings company was not

sufficiently recruiting Spanish-dominant Hispanics for its survey."

Arbitron countered that the conclusions were erroneous. The report was released

after the committee subpoenaed the Media Ratings Council for documents of its

oversight of the PPM. MRC was created by Congress back in the 1960s to

independently vet media ratings, though its seal of approval is not necessary

for a company or technology to operate in the space.

The FCC and the Government Accountability Office had also

looked into the complaints that the PPMs undercount minorities. And the

issue even drew the attention of then Sen. Barack Obama of Illinois, who wrote

to Arbitron back in fall 2008 saying the meters should not be deployed until

they had been accredited, citing the concerns about undercounting minorities.