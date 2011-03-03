CoppsPraises Fox, CBS, Others for Video Descriptions

Democratic FCC Commissioner Michael Copps gave

a shout out to broadcasters on Thursday who are currently providing video description

service for their programming.

That came as the FCC voted Wednesday to implement the

Twenty-First Century Communications and Video Accessibility Act, signed into

law last fall. Among that bills mandates are that large-market broadcasters and

large MVPDs begin delivering those descriptions and that those MPVDs

pass through broadcast descriptions (with an exemption for live

programming).

Video descriptions allow the blind to become "audio

viewers" as it were via descriptions of scenes that supplement dialog.

Although the FCC's video description rules were thrown out

by the courts more than a decade ago some, some broadcasters and cable

operators continued the practice. "I do want to commend CBS, FOX,

PBS, TCM and TNT

for providing this important service in the interim on their own accord,"

said Copps Thursday.