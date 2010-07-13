Copps Not Persuaded By Comcast/NBCU Pledges

If a

majority of the panelists on the online portion of the FCC's Chicago forum on

the Comcast/NBCU deal are right, it is all about access to video content

online.

One of

those was the only FCC commissioner in attendance, Michael Copps. "I

cannot, I will not, accept half-hearted pledges of fairness from industry when

the future of the Web is at stake. And right now the assurances and conditions

we have received on this Comcast/NBCU proposal don't pass the red-face

test," he said. "How many times do we have to experience the fall-out

when critical decisions are entrusted only to those in industry without

credible public policy oversight?"

Copps

likened the deregulatory climate that allowed large media mergers to the one

that allowed the BP oils spill and financial crisis, a point seconded by

Markham Erickson of the Open Internet Coalition,

who pitched strong conditions on the merger.

Joining

him was former White House technology policy advisor Susan Crawford, who said that

Comcast would be able to use its control over "addictive content"

like NBC's sports or CNBC business news channel to shield them from competition

online, and "constrain" the nascent online video marketplace.

Erickson,

whose coalition includes Bloomberg, argued for forcing Comcast to divest CNBC.

Jeff

Bloom, senior VP and general counsel of DISH joined in the chorus of voices for

online access conditions, saying that the company would have the incentive to

discriminate against DISH's competing online video offerings.

One key

issue on whether Comcast would have the incentive to impede online competition

or restrict access to NBC programming was whether online video was a

substitution or complement. If it is the latter, then there is less incentive

to restrict content. Nielsen Vice Chairman Susan Whiting said its data

indicated the two were complimentary, and warned the FCC to be cautious about

trying to regulate in the space.