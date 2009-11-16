Copps Names New Advisor on Media Issues

FCC Commissioner Michael Copps has hired journalist Joshua Cinelli as a new advisor on media issues, replacing Jamila Bess Johnson, who had been interim media advisor.



Cinelli most recently was news Web editor at the New York Daily News, and has covered media for The Huffington Post.



Copps said, in making the announcement, Cinelli shares his view that it is time for media reform. "We have new leadership and a new sense of direction at the Commission plus a window of opportunity to address the gamut of pressing media issues, including too much media industry consolidation, too little diversity, and too many years of lax public interest oversight," said Copps. "In addition, I feel passionately about the need to confront the crisis facing broadcast journalism, with slashed news budgets jeopardizing the civic dialogue upon which our democracy relies."



FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski has named former Beliefnet.com president Steven Waldman to head up its inquiry into the state of journalism.