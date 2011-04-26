CoppsLays Into Local News 'Evisceration'

The venue was different, but the message was the same. FCC

Commissioner Michael Copps, on something of a farewell tour as he wraps up his

second and what he has indicated will be his last term as commissioner later

this year, continued to push for better, more accountable broadcast journalism.

The occasion was the USC

Annenberg School For Communications Walter Cronkite Awards luncheon in L.A.

saluting the best in broadcast journalist, and Copps gave those winners a

shout-out. But most of his remarks were about the fact that those winners were

swimming against a tide of media consolidation that had put journalists on the

street looking for jobs, not stories.

He laid some of the blame on past and present FCCs. The

past, Republican-led commissions for "blessing just about every media

merger transaction that came their way, but wiping the slate virtually clean of

the public interest guidelines and responsibilities of licensees." As he

has before, he also took aim at the current Democratic-led FCC for not

converting the Obama victory into progressive change.

"A window opened, and many of us thought real media

reform was just around the corner," he said of the change in

administration, which he had spoken of at the time as a chance for real change.

"Alas, it's been 27 months now-and we're still waiting. Still waiting for

media reform-or even a down-payment on media reform. Waiting for a

public-interest licensing system with some guidelines to encourage news,

diversity and localism across all our markets. Waiting for something

credible to replace the slam-dunk license renewal system we have now wherein a

broadcaster sends us basically a post-card every eight years and gets a license

back with virtually no questions asked. Waiting for the sun to shine on

who is bank-rolling all those political ads we saw in the last election

cycle-post Citizens United. Those ads totaled more than $2 billion."

Copps has been pushing the FCC to return to its former

policy of actively ascertaining broadcasters' public interest performance at

renewal time, and for shorter renewal cycles. He has also called on the

commission to toughen its sponsor ID rules to require fuller disclosure of

who is actually paying for all those political ads, whose volume has increased

since the Supreme Court lifted a ban on direct funding of campaign ads by

unions and corporations.

The commissioner said he did not see the Internet as

developing the "model, mass or momentum" to replace traditional media

or compensate for what he said had been its evisceration. He cast and even

bigger shadow over that vaunted, including by Copps, medium, saying there were

"a multitude of discouraging signs that new media is heading down the road

that traditional media trod as regards both private sector consolidation

and public sector policy shortfalls." He did not provide any examples, at

least in the prepared text supplied to B&C, But he said that trend could

short-circuit "the most dynamic and opportunity-creating communications

technology in all of human history.

Copps also took the opportunity to plug public

broadcasting, He said it was "unfathomable" that some in Washington

are trying to "gut" funding for what he called a "precious news,

information and education resource."

While it is primarily a Republican-led push and one that has

been made in boom economic times as well as lean ones, the bipartisan co-chairs

of the President's commission on fiscal responsibility also suggested cutting

noncom funding as one of many tough budget-cutting decisions that

might be needed to combat a ballooning deficit. The president did not

agree, and the full commission did not make that recommendation.