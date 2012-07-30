Copps to Head Common Cause Anti-Consolidation Effort

Former FCC Commissioner and veteran media consolidation

critic Michael Copps is getting a new platform to take aim at media

concentration.

Common Cause said Monday that Copps, whojoined its governing board last March, would spearhead a national Media and

Democracy Reform Initiative "spotlighting and countering the growing

political and economic power of the communications industry."

At a Minority Media and Telecommunications Council tribute

to Copps at NCTA headquarters earlier this year, Copps vowed to continue to

fight for the public interest and against consolidation, including going on the

road if need be to press his points.

Copps will temporarily step away from the governing board.

The initiative will leverage 35 state chapters and funding

from "several foundations" to spotlight media reform. "Without

media that dig for facts, report real news, and reflect the diversity of our

nation, self-government cannot endure," said Copps in a statement.

Common Cause is particularly concerned about the impact of

media concentration on political speech and the impact of money on elections.

"Working in Washington and through our network of state

chapters, Common Cause's initiative aims to restore and expand diversity, open

access, transparency and public control in both traditional and new media,"

said Common Cause president Bob Edgar. "And in Michael Copps, we've found the

perfect person to guide it."