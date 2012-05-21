Copps Hammers Verizon–SpectrumCo

FCC Commissioner and consolidation critic Michael Copps may

have left the commission, but he is holding to his pledge by speaking out on

the issue on which he passionate at a recent going-away party hosted by the

National Cable & Telecommunications Association.

As one of the keynote speakers at the Freedom to Connect

(F2C) Conference in the Washington suburb of Silver Spring, Md., Monday, he

took the opportunity to take aim at the Verizon/SpectrumCo deal currently being

vetted by the FCC. Google and the Open Technology Initiative are among the

sponsors of the conference.

"Antitrust hasn't been the strong suit of many recent

Administrations," he said, according to an embargoed copy of his speech,

"but Department of Justice and FCC action on the proposed AT&T-T-Mobile

transaction showed life where some had thought the oxygen was long gone. Now,

with the proposed Verizon-cable deal, another canary is sent into the coal mine

to see if the oxygen is still there. Why this deal should be so much more

difficult than ATT-T-Mobile is difficult for me to understand. No matter what

you call it -- cabal, cartel, collusion, conspiracy in restraint of trade -- I

don't see how anyone can claim that reducing competition in both wireless and

wireline somehow advances the well-being of consumers."

The FCC and Justice blocked the AT&T-T-Mobile deal, but

supporters have pointed out that while that was about two companies combining,

this is primarily about a sale of spectrum.

Copps said he had no intention of letting that and other

issues go, and will take his criticisms on the road. He gave a shout-out to the

FCC's two newest members, Ajit Pai and Jessica Rosenworcel, the latter his

former aide, and suggested that if they are sufficiently successful in their

new posts, "I can turn the lights out at Motel 6 and come on home."

He may have left the commission, but Copps is not a critic

without portfolio. He is a national board member of Common Cause

and is also on the board of Public Knowledge.