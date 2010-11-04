CoppsHails Boucher
Add FCC
Commissioner Mike Copps to those praising Rick Boucher (D-Va.), the
outgoing chairman of the House Communications Subcommittee.
"I was
saddened last night to learn of the electoral loss of Representative
Rick Boucher in the House," Copps said in a statement. "He has been an
extraordinary public servant and a great leader across
the whole gamut of telecommunications issues. His
dedication to broadband, his leadership to reform Universal Service to
make sure the wonders of advanced telecommunications are available to
all our citizens, and his uncommon ability to bring
contesting parties to the table to forge workable compromises are the
stuff of legend."
Copps also
congratulated the winners in Tuesday's elections, saying he looked
forward to working with "all the members of the new Congress."
