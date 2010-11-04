CoppsHails Boucher

Add FCC

Commissioner Mike Copps to those praising Rick Boucher (D-Va.), the

outgoing chairman of the House Communications Subcommittee.

"I was

saddened last night to learn of the electoral loss of Representative

Rick Boucher in the House," Copps said in a statement. "He has been an

extraordinary public servant and a great leader across

the whole gamut of telecommunications issues. His

dedication to broadband, his leadership to reform Universal Service to

make sure the wonders of advanced telecommunications are available to

all our citizens, and his uncommon ability to bring

contesting parties to the table to forge workable compromises are the

stuff of legend."

Copps also

congratulated the winners in Tuesday's elections, saying he looked

forward to working with "all the members of the new Congress."