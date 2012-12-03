Copps: Current Ownership Proposal Is Déjà Vu-Plus

Add former Democratic FCC commissioner and media consolidation

critic Michael Copps to those criticizing Democratic FCC chairman Julius

Genachowski for his media ownership proposal.

That is not a big surprise since Copps voted against a similar

proposal offered up by then-FCC chairman Kevin Martin -- a Republican -- in

2007.

Copps, currently heading up Common Cause's Media and

Democracy Reform Initiative, blogged

Monday that he was shocked the Genachowski proposal was even more

deregulatory than Martin's.

In addition to loosening newspaper/TV cross-ownership, the

current proposed media ownership changes include lifting limits on newspaper/radio

and TV/radio cross-ownership, although it also would make some joint sales

agreements subject to local ownership limits that are not being loosened.

"Instead of hurrying in the wrong direction, wouldn't

the Commission's time be better utilized by considering (and actually voting

on) some of the dozens of recommendations that have been put before it by civil

rights and public interest groups to establish programs and incentives to

encourage minority and female ownership?" he said. "It is time for

the FCC to take a deep breath, change direction, and get on with the huge

challenge of encouraging a diverse media environment that serves all of our

citizens and that nourishes a thriving civic dialogue."

Copps pointed out that then-Senator Barack Obama back in

2006 and 2007 objected to the Martin moves without first gauging their impact

on minorities and small businesses. That is the samecriticism now being leveled at Genachowski, the president's pick for

chairman.

"The pending proposal does all this without coming

close to meeting the demands of the Third Circuit federal court that refused to

accept the 2007 rules (and a prior 2003 attempt to loosen the ownership rules,

too) largely because those rules failed to deal with the lack of minority

ownership," said Copps. "What has changed in the interim, other than

the statistics of minority ownership getting even worse? Does the Commission really

need the court to tell it 'no' yet another time? That would be three -- a

strike-out where I come from. Let's be clear here: the proposal currently

before the Commission would make it decidedly more difficult for minorities and

women to have their own stations."

In response to rising criticism from Hill Democrats and

others, an FCC spokesman reiterated last week that newspaper/radio and TV/radio

limits were no longer needed, and that the item did address diversity.

"FCC chairman Genachowski [has] shared a proposal with

his colleagues to streamline and modernize media ownership rules, including

eliminating outdated prohibitions on newspaper-radio and TV-radio cross

ownership. As the Commission recognized last year, while the media

marketplace is in transition, broadband and new media are not yet available as

ubiquitously as traditional broadcast media, and certain protections therefore

remain important to promoting competition, diversity, and localism," the

spokesman said in a statement. "The proposal promotes media diversity by

retaining some of the consolidation limits, and through a number of measures

that provide broadcast opportunities for small businesses."

The chairman circulated the item last month, but has not

voted it yet himself, nor have the other commissioners. He is currently in

Dubai for an international telecom conference and is not likely to vote it

until next week at the earliest.

On Monday, FCC Media Bureau Chief Bill Lake said also defended the item from critics.

"Reports that the order would make it easier to own a top TV station and a major newspaper in a market are wrong," said Lake. "In fact, the order would strengthen the current rule by creating an express presumption against a waiver of the cross-ownership ban to allow such a combination. In addition, the proposed order preserves the existing TV duopoly rule, which forbids ownership of more than one of the top four TV stations in any market."