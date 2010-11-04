Copps to Attend Open Internet Event in New Mexico
FCC Commissioner Michael Copps will travel to
Albuquerque, N.M., for a Nov. 16 forum on the future of the Internet.
That is according to event co-sponsor Free Press.
Described as a public hearing, the event will
feature Native Americans, Latinos and others from the state's "diverse
communities," according to Free Press. "Decisions are being made
inside the Beltway that affect people outside it, in the real world," said
Misty Perez Truedson of Free Press in an announcement of the commissioner's
participation. "[I]t is crucial that the FCC hears from people about the
importance of protecting the open Internet."
In addition to being a proponent of codifying and
expanding network neutrality rules and reclassifying broadband as a Title II
telecommunications service, Copps has long been the FCC's strongest voice for ensuring
that communications services, including high-speed broadband, do not bypass
tribal lands.
The event coincides with the National Congress of American Indians'
annual convention.
