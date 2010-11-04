Copps to Attend Open Internet Event in New Mexico

FCC Commissioner Michael Copps will travel to

Albuquerque, N.M., for a Nov. 16 forum on the future of the Internet.

That is according to event co-sponsor Free Press.

Described as a public hearing, the event will

feature Native Americans, Latinos and others from the state's "diverse

communities," according to Free Press. "Decisions are being made

inside the Beltway that affect people outside it, in the real world," said

Misty Perez Truedson of Free Press in an announcement of the commissioner's

participation. "[I]t is crucial that the FCC hears from people about the

importance of protecting the open Internet."

In addition to being a proponent of codifying and

expanding network neutrality rules and reclassifying broadband as a Title II

telecommunications service, Copps has long been the FCC's strongest voice for ensuring

that communications services, including high-speed broadband, do not bypass

tribal lands.

The event coincides with the National Congress of American Indians'

annual convention.