Coons Named Honorary ITIF Cochair

Delaware Democrat Sen. Chris Coons has been tapped to be a new honorary cochair of the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, the nonprofit think tank looking at the intersection of policy and tech, which is a busy intersection of late.

Coons succeeds Virginia Democrat Sen. Mark Warner, who has completed his term of service to ITIF.

Other honorary cochairs on the bipartisan board are Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.), Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) and Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.).

“Senator Coons is a trusted partner in advancing legislation critical to the continued success of our high-tech economy," Sen. Hatch said of the new addition.

Coons was elected to the Senate in 2010. Among his committee assignments are Judiciary, Appropriations and the Select Committee on Ethics.

The Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, whose board members include some major computer companies and edge providers, two weeks ago proposed a "Grand Bargain" bill that would provide a legislative underpinning for most of the FCC's new Open Internet rules while allowing for some paid prioritization and funding broadband deployment programs.