Conyers Praises Comcast/NBCU Public Interest Steps, Wants More

House Judiciary Committee Chairman John Conyers (D-Mich.)

said Thursday (Jan. 28) he "applauded" the public interest filing

made by Comcast and NBCU as they launched FCC review of the deal, though he

suggested some of his own additional conditions.

"It is clear to me that any merger of this magnitude should

be reviewed carefully," said Conyers in a statement. "Nonetheless, Comcast's

commitment to diverse programming and maintaining the journalistic independence

of NBCU is encouraging. I am also glad to see that Comcast has committed to

maintaining local affiliates, local news coverage and other public interest

programming."

But Conyers said he was looking for more, suggesting a

commitment to independent programming, access to sports programming, and

"ensuring consumers still have access to their favorite shows online for

minimal or no cost."

Conyers said he would hold a hearing on the deal sometime in

February. The Senate Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee and House

Telecommunications & Internet Subcommittee have already scheduled their

hearings for Feb. 4.

Conyers was seconded by Henry (Hank) Johnson (D-Ga.)

chairman of the Subcommittee on Courts and Competition Policy. "I am pleased to

hear about Comcast's upfront commitments to preserving competition and consumer

access to programming," said Johnson in the joint statement. "I continue to

reserve judgment on the proposed merger, but the FCC public filing is a step in

the right direction to alleviate concerns about the potential anticompetitive

effects of the transaction."