Conway Named Deputy Director of FCC Legislative Affairs

Sean Conway, legal advisor in the FCC's Wireless Telecommunications Bureau and former Hill staffer, is being named deputy director of the FCC's Office of Legislative Affairs.

Conway is former legislative aide to then New York Senator now presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. At the FCC, Conway has also been an attorney advisor in the Wireline Competition Bureau.

The Legislative Affairs office provides info to members of Congress, responds to inquiries, and prepares witnesses for Hill hearings.

The announcement was made by Mike Dabbs, director of the office.