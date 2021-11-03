Trending

Content Spotlight: Paula Patton Moves From Movies to Television with New BET Plus series 'Sacrifice'

'Precious,' 'Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol' actress portrays high-powered entertainment lawyer

Paula Patton in BET Plus drama series 'Sacrifice'
Paula Patton in BET Plus drama series 'Sacrifice' (Image credit: BET Plus)

Content Spotlight is a new podcast from Multichannel News and Broadcasting & Cable that looks at new and returning television series through the eyes of the show’s stars and creators. 

Multichannel News senior content producer, programming R. Thomas Umstead discusses BET Plus’ new original drama series Sacrifice with show star and executive producer Paula Patton. The veteran actress talks about making the adjustment from theatrical films to the small screen as well as her future aspirations.

Sacrifice, which originally debuted on BET Plus as an original movie, premieres Nov. 4.