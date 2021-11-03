Content Spotlight: Paula Patton Moves From Movies to Television with New BET Plus series 'Sacrifice'
By MCN Staff
'Precious,' 'Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol' actress portrays high-powered entertainment lawyer
Content Spotlight is a new podcast from Multichannel News and Broadcasting & Cable that looks at new and returning television series through the eyes of the show’s stars and creators.
Multichannel News senior content producer, programming R. Thomas Umstead discusses BET Plus’ new original drama series Sacrifice with show star and executive producer Paula Patton. The veteran actress talks about making the adjustment from theatrical films to the small screen as well as her future aspirations.
Sacrifice, which originally debuted on BET Plus as an original movie, premieres Nov. 4.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.