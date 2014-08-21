Consumers Union, Common Cause Ask FCC To Block Comcast/TWC

Consumers Union and Common Cause have teamed up on a petition to deny the merger of Comcast and Time Warner Cable.

They call it an "unprecedented, monumental step in the direction of further consolidation of Big Media."

Both are veteran critics of media mergers, so the opposition is not a big surprise.

In the 48-page filing, not including appendices, the groups say the deal would "harm competition, impede innovation by online video distributors, threaten innovation in equipment and platforms, and reduce the diversity of information sources and services to the public, all to the detriment of consumers and contrary to the public interest."

