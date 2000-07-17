Consumers Union and other public advocacy groups are demanding that the FCC rethink its approval of the AT & T-MediaOne merger.
Consumers Union and other public advocacy groups are demanding that the FCC rethink its approval of the AT & T-MediaOne merger. Last week, they charged that the FCC was "predisposed" to allowing the deal and requested that the FCC reverse its approval or, barring that, send the merger review to a hearing before an administrative law judge.
