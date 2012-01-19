Consumer Groups, Wireless Competitors: SpectrumCo. Purchase Part of Larger Transactions

Consumer groups and wireless competitors have

told the FCC that it needs to look beyond Verizon's planned purchase of

spectrum from cable operators to a series of related deals and relationships

among them.

In

a letter to the FCC on Verizon's application to assume the wireless spectrum

licenses of SpectrumCo. and Cox, Public Knowledge, Sprint, T-Mobile, and others

said that deal is part of a larger transaction between "actual and

potential competitors."

"Without

the ability to review the larger transaction in its entirety, it is impossible

to assess whether there will be public interest harms associated with the

proposed transfer," they said.

The

groups pointed to the applications' assertions that SpectrumCo owners -- Comcast,

Time Warner Cable and Bright House -- have entered into "several agreements,

providing for the sale of various products and services," including the

ability to sell Verizon Wireless service on a wholesale basis, which would mean

branding it as part of a cable quadruple-play bundle.

They

also point to Verizon and the cable companies' creation of a joint venture to

develop technology to integrate wireless and wireline service.

According

to the groups, while Comcast and Verizon have submitted more details about the

related deals, their assertion that they are outside of the FCC's application

review are off base. "We expect the Commission to evaluate these

arrangements in the context of the spectrum deal to determine how the entire transaction

will affect competition and the public interest."