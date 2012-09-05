Consumer Groups Praise EU Privacy Regime

Consumer groups Wednesday sent letters to European Union

lawmakers in support of proposed new privacy laws.

Those laws would expand the definition of personal

information, strengthen consent requirements, establish the ability to limit

online profiling, mandate breach notifications and more.

In their letter, the almost two-dozen groups including the

Center for Digital Democracy, Consumers Union, and Consumer Federation of

America, expressed their support for what they called "important new

protections."

U.S. companies, and the Administration, are concerned about

EU dictating a privacy regime that could become a de facto standard for

increasingly global companies.

"The protections contained in the Privacy Regulation

implement the basic human right of the individual to autonomy and control of

personal information. Furthermore, by protecting against abusive data

practices, security breaches, and identity theft, the Privacy Regulation will

increase trust and confidence in the digital marketplace," the groups

said.

"We know from a recent meeting in D.C. held by from the

EU [member states], that the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, other U.S. businesses,

and the Obama Administration have been lobbying them on the privacy

legislation," said a source with one of the groups. "What the EU does

can become the global privacy standard, which is why the U.S. government and

our commercial interests are so alarmed."