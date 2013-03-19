Consumer Groups Pitch FTC on Consumer Protection Bureau Chief

Three dozen consumer advocacy groups, including the Center

for Digital Democracy, Consumers Union, Public Citizen and U.S. PIRG, have

written new Federal Trade Commission chair Edith Ramirez asking her to make

sure her choice as director of the Bureau of Consumer Protection has come with

public interest and consumer rights credentials.

In the letter, they say the new director should be able to

talk tough in public about threatening marketplace behaviors and "honestly

appraise" the work of staff.

"Given the Bureau's role in protecting consumers from

the many challenges they face today," they wrote, "we believe that

the new director should be an individual who has been independent of industry,

with a record of success protecting the interests of consumers and with proven

leadership ability."

David Vladeck, the former director, exited at

the end of the year to rejoin the faculty at Georgetown University in

Washington. Former FTC chairman Jon Leibowitz exited earlier this month.

Charles Harwood, who had been Deputy Director of the Bureau, has been acting

director.