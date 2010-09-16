Consumer Groups To Meet Thursday With FTC Chairman

Consumer groups are meeting with

Federal Trade Commission Chairman Jon Leibowitz Thursday, the second of

what have become quarterly meetings, according to Jeff Chester,

executive director of the Center For Digital Democracy.

Chester says online competition,

privacy and food marketing to kids will all be on the agenda for groups

including CDD, Consumers Union, Public Citizen, the ACLU and others.

"We want to ensure FTC is focused on

protecting the public, and this is both a means for a dialogue but also

to ensure greater accountability," he said, adding that the groups

appreciate the chairman's efforts to have an open

door policy for their concerns, but adds: "But our groups are going to

press and ensure the agency's is more responsive than it has been in the

past."

Leibowitz has said he is not interested in regulating behavioral advertising online so long as the industry is making progress toward self-regulation, telling cable operators in May that

the commission had "great hopes" for proposed self-regulatory guidelines proposed by direct and online marketers.

Chester, for one, has been a strong

voice for more muscular oversight by government of the online marketing

space, suggesting that is where the next media consolidation

thunderheads are massing.