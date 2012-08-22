Consumer Groups to Get Industry Briefings on Mobile Apps

Consumer advocates said Wednesday that industry players,

including online advertisers Apple, Google and Microsoft, have agreed to brief

them on the state of the art in mobile apps.

That came in a sometimes contentious NTIA-hosted meeting on

mobile app privacy, the second in a series of meetings proposed by the Obama

administration as a way to come up with a regime for implementing its online

privacy bill of rights.

That meeting began with the goal of dealing with substantive

elements of mobile app privacy, but when consumer groups threatened to walk

out, saying they would rather have those mobile app briefings before dealing

with substance, NITA agreed to talk about process issues first, which was all

the meeting focused on.

Those consumer groups, including Consumer Federation of

America and Center for Digital Democracy, are concerned that a host of mobile

app issues not be left off the table, and argue that before they can start

identifying the issues that need to be addressed in the codes of conduct, that

they have a better handle on what those are.

CDD's Jeff Chester suggested that there were a host of

mobile app privacy issues -- many he said were troubling ones -- that needed to

be summarized and articulated. He said industry briefings should be scheduled

ASAP, then that info vetted and debated before industry stakeholders negotiate

a way forward.

Another NTIA-hosted meeting is scheduled for Aug. 29,

although CFA's Susan Grant said she was not sure briefings could be scheduled

between now and then. Grant started off the meeting by saying that she and

others would walk out if the discussion started with substance rather than

process. She and others had said at the first meeting back in July that putting

substance before process was putting the cart before the horse and they needed

to understand mobile app data flows before talking about substance and

transparency. She said Wednesday that between that meeting and this, there had

been talks that resulted in the promised briefings.

Among the process issues discussed at Wednesday's were

defining what a mobile app is before talking about what its privacy policies

should be, and whether the series of NTIA-hosted meetings stretching through

the end of the year should include ones outside of Washington, be held later in

the day -- Wednesday's meeting began at 9:30 a.m. ET -- for West Coasters, and

whether they should be moved from Wednesdays, since they now conflict with

another series of privacy meetings on do-not-track.

An NTIA official said the agency would be happy to change

any of the meeting dates to accommodate the participants. He also said he hoped

the Aug. 29 meeting would include substance and process.