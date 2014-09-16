Consumer Groups Back Markey Set-Top Amendment

Consumer activist groups and fans of the FCC's ban on integrated set-tops have gotten behind a proposed amendment to the STAVRA satellite bill that would require the FCC to set a standard for a new competitive set-top standard before eliminating the ban.

Public Knowledge, Consumers Union and Free Press cited an amendment proposed by Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) for the STAVRA markup Sept. 17 that would require the FCC to implement a "platform-neutral" system of insuring the competitive availability of competitive navigation devices before the ban on integrated set-tops can be eliminated. (The current bill has no such built-in delay in eliminating the ban.)

Cable operators strongly support scrapping the ban.

To read the full story, visit Multichannel.com.