Constitutional PAC Seeks Title II Opponents

The conservative Constitutional Rights PAC is calling on supporters to lobby the FCC and Congress against reclassifying Internet access under some Title II regs.

In an email solicitation (for help as well as funds), the PAC labeled the planned Feb. 26 vote on new open Internet rules "Obama's plan to regulate the Internet" and a "total Internet takeover by government."

The PAC has a petition to the FCC asking the commissioners to vote against the "Obama-Wheeler" plan. It also asks them to file comments at the FCC against Title II and to "fax" Congress asking it to defend the Internet.

Republican legislators have proposed a bill that would block Title II, while preventing blocking, throttling or paid prioritization, which have become the "Big Three" Internet protections.