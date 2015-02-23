Constitutional PAC: 70,000 Petitioners Oppose Title II

The Constitutional Rights PAC, which strongly opposes Title II reclassification of ISPs, says it has delivered to the FCC 70,000 petitions from folks who share its same view.

"The federal government has no constitutional authority to regulate the Internet like a Title II public utility,” said CRPAC chairman Larry Ward.

Ward says that petition delivery has occurred over the past 10 days as the FCC prepares to vote Feb. 26 on the new open Internet rules.

The petition claims Title II came "straight from the desk of Barack Obama," a reference to the President's public support last fall for Title II.

“The pending FCC rules are just another example of the President trying to bypass Congress and run the show through fiat and decree," said Ward.