Conservative PAC Attacks Comcast/TWC Over NBC News

Conservative PAC the Conservative War Chest said Wednesday it had launched a two-minute spot in five presidential swing states taking aim at NBC News as liberally biased and slamming its corporate owners —Comcast— over "potential collusion" with the Obama Administration to get the Time Warner Cable deal done.

A White House official declined to comment on its view of that proposed merger Tuesday (Jan. 13) when asked in another context.

In the ad, the group calls on NBC affiliates to rise up and save journalism from various alleged transgressions outlined in a release.

CWC claims the ad, which brands Comcast-NBC as a "militant left wing political force," has been placed on NBC affiliates in those states.

