Conservative Group Asks Congress Not to Scrap Retrans in Reg Reform Bills

The American Conservative Union has asked Congress to oppose

portions of House and Senate deregulatory bills that would scrap retransmission

consent.

ACU, whose board includes Grover Norquist and former Hewlett-Packer

CEO Carly Fiorina, said that the retrans marketplace is functioning and that

"stripping away" compensation for use of the broadcast signal the

government would "be tipping the scales heavily to the side of the pay-TV

companies."

"Despite what you might hear, under the present system

there is no epidemic of service interruptions that adversely affect consumers

and cause them to miss widely-viewed events like the Super Bowl," said the

group. "In fact this is a marketplace in which over 99 percent of

negotiations are settled with no service interruptions."

Senator Jim DeMint (R-S.C.) last December introduced the

Next Generation Television Marketplace Act in Senate. The sweeping and unlikely-to-pass

legislation would throw out the retrans regime and local ownership rules. Rep.

Steve Scalise (R-La.) introduced a House version of the bill.

That deregulatory chainsaw was aimed at clearing out

"decades-old" regs they argue represent the government

inappropriately picking winners and losers.

ACU is no big fan of regulation, and points out that it

supports some of the bills deregulatory measures. But they suggested that the

retrans marketplace was working and that the government didn't need to inject

itself into that marketplace.

"Senator Jim DeMint is to be commended for trying to

reduce unnecessary regulations and there are provisions in the bill we would

consider supporting," they wrote. "However, one of the major outcomes

of the bill would be to strip away the negotiation process known as â€˜retransmission

consent.' This process created a marketplace to ensure that broadcasters

were compensated by pay-tv providers for the use of their signal and

content."