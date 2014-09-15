Connecticut Mayors Seek Gigabit Partners

Three Connecticut cities are putting the pedal to the metal on 1-Gig broadband service, and are inviting other cities to join their effort.

In a request for qualifications issued Monday, the mayors of New Haven (which will administer the RFQ), Stamford and West Hartford issued what it called a "global call" for companies and organizations to potentially develop Gig networks in their cities.

But it does not stop at their municipal boundaries. Other Connecticut cities are being invited to join the effort by submitting addenda to the request for qualifications describing their "interests and assets."

