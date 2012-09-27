Connecticut Congressfolk Ask FCC to Protect Broadcasters

Add members of the Connecticut congressional delegation led

by Senators Joe Lieberman (Ind.) and Richard Blumenthal (D) to those asking the

FCC to protect over-the-air TV service as it prepares to release its notice of

proposed rulemaking Friday (Sept. 28) on spectrum incentive auctions.

In a letter to FCC chairman Julius Genachowski, the

legislators point to the severe storms that hit the state last year that, in

some cases, put cable, Internet and cellphone service providers out of the

picture, while broadcasters remained up and providing critical emergency

response information.

While they say they strongly support freeing up spectrum for

wireless, they also urged the FCC to protect the public's ability to receive

free TV signals from stations that choose not to go out of business after the

auction.

"We believe that any plan that the commission adopts

should not negatively impact the ability of our constituents to receive free

local programming via free over the air service," they wrote.

That followed a similar letter from the New York delegation

late last week.