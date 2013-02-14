Connect2Compete, FCC Launching Digital Training Program

FCC chairman Julius Genachowski and representatives from the

Connect2Compete broadband initiative will join with HUD secretary Shaun

Donovan, Best Buy and others Thursday to announce a new national digital

literacy training program.

With the help of Best Buy's Geek Squad, the training program

will launch this spring.

According to the FCC, a third of Americans still don't

subscribe to broadband services at home and 60 million lack the digital

literacy to make best use of computers and the Internet.

Connect2Compete is the cable operator-backed public-private

partnership for broadband deployment and adoption to low-income households who

are not currently broadband subs. Not only do cable ops get to help out, but

they can potentially grow their customer base through the program.

C2C was launched by the FCC last November, expanding on Comcast'sInternet Essentials model of providing low-cost broadband -- $9.95 a month

-- digital literacy education and low-cost computers to every home with a

school-age child who qualifies for the nation's free-lunch program.

C2C had a three-year goal of raising $20 million to help

provide computers, access and training.