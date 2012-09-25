Congressional Tri-Caucus Tells FCC to Protect TV Stations

While legislation authorizing incentive auctions left the

FCC to interpret what best efforts would entail when it comes to protecting the

TV stations that remain in business, legislators representing various minority

constituents have sent the commission a clear signal.

Members of the Congressional Hispanic, Black and Asian

Pacific American Caucuses (together the Tri-Caucus) have told the FCC that it

needs to make sure that its constituents have uninterrupted access to their

local TV stations, and at no degradation or loss of service, after the FCC

repacks stations.

In a letter to FCC chairman Julius Genachowski, they call

for a "fully transparent" process that allows for the opportunity to

review and comment on the FCC's plans before any "irreversible"

decision is made. The chairman has signaled in the draft incentive auction

proposal, which is scheduled for a vote Friday, Sept. 28, that the FCC will do

both.

But the FCC has also signaled that it is not yet ready to

outline just how it will repack stations to optimize the clearing of blocks of

spectrum for wireless.

In making the request for transparency and input, the caucus

members also pointed out that their members are disproportionately affected by

the auctions since they are heavier free-TV watchers than the general

population.

They also ask the FCC to ensure that spectrum reclamation

does not "stunt the growth of multicasting," which they point out has

been "an effective platform for niche minority programming."

That is a point the National Association of Broadcasters,

which provided a copy of the letter, has been making. The concern is that

reducing broadcasters' spectrum also reduces the available space to deliver

multicast channels. In addition, the greatest need for more spectrum is in

crowded urban markets, where the stations most likely to give up spectrum -- the

major affiliates have shown no interest --

are smaller, independent stations, just the ones most likely to be doing niche

programming.

While the caucus members said they were all for stimulating

the wireless ecosystem with more spectrum, they also said that given the

dependence of minority communities on broadcast TV, "maintaining a robust free

and local broadcasting system must remain a priority for the FCC."