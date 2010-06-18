Congress Slates Meetings on Communications Policy

Democratic and Republican leaders of the communications committees of jurisdiction in the House and Senate said June 18 that their staffers will hold a series of meetings with stakeholders on communications policy.

Among those are the Democratic chairs who have already said they want to update the 1996 Communications Act to reflect the rise of broadband.

The first sessions will be June 25 on "broadband regulation and FCC authority."

There will be more sessions after that, one set on spectrum policy and a third on broadband deployment and aoption.

The subject of the first session is no accident. The FCC this week began the process of potentially classifyingbroadband transmissions under Title II common carrier authority in an effort to establish their authority over

broadband regulation.