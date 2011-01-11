Congress Picks New Internet Caucus Co-Head
Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.) has been named co-chair of the
Congressional Internet Caucus.
She joins Rep. Robert Goodlatte (R-Va.) on the caucus, which has a
bipartisan membership of over 150 representatives and senators.
Senate co-chairs of the caucus are John Thune (R-S.D.) and Patrick
Leahy (D-Vt.).
Republican House members have indicated they plan to be very
active on the Internet front, starting with trying to block implementation of
the FCC's new network neutrality rules.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.