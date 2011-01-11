Congress Picks New Internet Caucus Co-Head

Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.) has been named co-chair of the

Congressional Internet Caucus.

She joins Rep. Robert Goodlatte (R-Va.) on the caucus, which has a

bipartisan membership of over 150 representatives and senators.

Senate co-chairs of the caucus are John Thune (R-S.D.) and Patrick

Leahy (D-Vt.).

Republican House members have indicated they plan to be very

active on the Internet front, starting with trying to block implementation of

the FCC's new network neutrality rules.