Congress Passes STELA

Congress finally passed a full satellite

reauthorization bill May 12 after months of delays and extensions, many over unrelated

matters.

The Senate passed the bill last week, and the House

passed it Wednesday on suspension (a move for noncontroversial bills). It now

heads to the president's desk for his signature.

The Satellite Television Extension and Localism Act

(STELA) renews for another five years the blanket license that allows satellite

operators to deliver distant signals to subscribers who cannot get a viewable

signal from their local affiliate.

Actually, one of those operators, Dish, has had to

deliver those signals through a third party by order of a court. But this bill

allows Dish to get back into the distant-signal business itself in exchange for

its pledge to deliver local TV station signals in the two dozen or so markets

that don't currently get them. "Dish Network congratulates Congress on

passing the landmark Satellite Television Extension and Localism Act of 2010

(STELA)," the company said in a statement, "clearing the way for Dish

Network to become the first pay-TV provider to make local broadcast stations

available in every television market in the United States."

The reauthorization also resolves the so-called phantom-signal issue, in which cable operators have to calculate royalty payments on systems serving contiguous communities as though all of the subs in both were receiving the same distant signals.

NCTA has said that phantom payment sometimes can result in a several hundred-percent increase in payments for adjacent cable systems that come under common ownership.

Those issues had helped extend the debate over the bill's

reauthorization last year. The bill may have ultimately wound up on the

suspension calendar as a noncontroversial bill, but it sure had a hard time

making it through the Congress.

The license was set to expire Dec. 31, 2009, but had to

be extended with first one, then another, stop-gap measure over a number of

issues. One was said to be toughening the language that let Dish back into the

distant-signal business.

Then the bill was briefly held hostage to the health-care

debate, then ran into problems with the pay-go rule that all bills have to identify

off-sets for their expenditures. The bill collects money, actually, but an

accounting issue has it paying out more to copyright holders than it brings in

for some portion of the collection process.

While a 10-year version was introduced to make the bill

deficit neutral, a source said the Congressional Budget Office found a way to

make the five-year renewal work. At one point, the license technically expired

for a few days after Congress was unable to pass an extension. That prompted the heads of the House and Senate

Judiciary committees to send a letter to copyright holders and satellite operators

asking them to continue business as usual with the promise that Congress would

cover that gap in a retroactive provision, which it did.