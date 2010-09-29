Congress Passes Digital Disability Access Bill

The House Tuesday night passed S. 3828, the Twenty-First Century Communications and Video Accessibility Act of 2010.

Among other

things, the bill requires the captioning of any online video that is

closed captioned on TV, and asks the FCC to study captioning of

Web-original video. It also requires smart phones and

other mobile devices to be accessible to the disabled, if that is

achievable, and restores the FCC's video description rules thrown out by

the courts in 2002.

The bill passed the Senate last week.

"We applaud

the Congress for approving and sending to President Obama the

Twenty-First Century Communications and Video Accessibility Act of

2010," said National Cable & telecommunications Association

President Kyle McSlarrow. " Lead sponsors Rep. Ed Markey and Sen. Mark

Pryor deserve enormous credit for spearheading this important

legislation that will significantly improve accessibility of

communications services and equipment for Americans with disabilities.

The Act is the result of thoughtful bipartisan process and we would

also like to thank Sens. Rockefeller, Hutchison, Kerry and Ensign and

Reps. Waxman, Barton, Boucher and Stearns for their significant efforts.

Our industry will work closely with the Federal

Communications Commission to implement rules that will aid millions of

Americans with disabilities in enjoying cable programming and services."