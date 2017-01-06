Congress Certifies Trump Victory

A joint session of Congress has counted and certified Donald Trump's Electoral College victory, but not without protests from some House Democrats and members of the gallery.

Trump got 304 votes to Hillary Clinton's 227. Also getting votes were : Colin Powell, former Secretary of State and father of NCTA President Michael Powell, 3 votes; Ohio Governor John Kasich, 1; Ron Paul, 1; Bernie Sanders, 1; and Faith Spotted Eagle, 1.

Various House Democrats rose to challenge the tallies, as each state's total was called out, alleging voter suppression, Russian hacking and other issues, but Vice President Joe Biden repeatedly pointed out that there was no debate and gaveled the proceeding along. The objections needed to be in writing--they were--but also signed by at last one Senate members--none were.

Several protestors in the gallery had to be escorted out by the Sergeant at Arms as they loudly registered their disapproval, including one reciting the Preamble of the Constitution as he was forcibly ejected.

Democracy Spring said its members were the three protestors ejected from the gallery, saying they were later detained and arrested by Capitol Police.

“We issued a citizens’ objection to Congress in order to protest the most undemocratic election in a generation and to shine a light on the widespread and deliberate voter suppression that handed the election to Trump," said Kai Newkirk, mission director for Democracy Spring, which says its mission is to "committed to winning fundamental reforms to end the corruption of big money in politics and guarantee the right to vote for all Americans."