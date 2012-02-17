Congress Approves Spectrum Incentive Auctions

Congress moved swiftly Friday to pass compromise

payroll tax break/unemployment benefit legislation that gives the FCC the

ability to reclaim and auction broadcast spectrum. The legislation will also

create a second DTV transition as the FCC moves and repacks the TV stations to

prepare the spectrum for auction.

The

bill passed the House 293 to 132; it passed in the Senate 60-36.

Passage

in the House came after numerous shout-outs for the incentive auction package

from its House Energy & Commerce Committee backers. The Senate moved to a

vote almost immediately after the House vote, and without debate.

Some

Democrats in the House voted against the bill because of the requirement that

future federal civilian employees help pay for unemployment benefit extension

with a boost to pension contributions. The spectrum auction proceeds -- projected

at $15 billion -- are the other "payfor" for those unemployment

benefits. Former Energy & Commerce Committee Chairman Joe Barton (R-Texas)

said he voted against it because there had not been enough time to vet it,

which violated the Republican pledge not to pass bills that had been introduced

with insufficient time for study.

House

Communications Chairman Rep. Greg Walden (R-Ore.), whose House version of auction

legislation provided the basis of the bill, said the legislation would free up

hundreds of thousands of jobs and allow for the build out of advanced wireless

and an emergency broadband communications network.

He

emphasized that the auction was voluntary and would protect broadcasters and

their viewers -- bill language requires the FCC to make best efforts to protect

the coverage areas and interference protections of the broadcasters who don't

give up spectrum.

Rep.

Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.), ranking member of the Communications Subcommittee, said

the incentive auction legislation would usher in more competition and

innovation and insure world-leading wireless infrastructure and use of TV band

spectrum for unlicensed wireless.

While

the FCC is expected to move quickly to come up with auction rules, it will

still likely be several years before any spectrum is reclaimed or repacked. The

bill sets a 10-year deadline for the auctions--one, a reverse auction, to

compensate the broadcasters who give up spectrum, the other to auction that

spectrum on the open market. But Blair Levin, architect of the FCC National

Broadband Plan that proposed the auctions, said it could happen as swiftly as

four or five years.

Levin

is concerned that bill provides too much direction, and too little flexibility

for the FCC to use its auction expertise. He would have preferred simply giving

the FCC the authority to compensate broadcasters, which it currently lacks, and

let the commission fill in the rest, particularly given the difficulty in

predicting changes in technology that could affect a spectrum auction.

Broadcasters

have said that they are OK with the auctions so long as they are voluntary and

leave a viable service for those who choose to stay in the business.