Congrats Flow in For Obama's Intended NTIA Nominee

Congrats continued to flow in Monday for the president's intention to nominate Larry Strickling to head the National Telecommunications & Information Administration.

"Larry Strickling's appointment as the head of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) will bring a wealth of experience and knowledge at a time when the agency is facing one of its biggest challenges," said Public Knowledge president Gigi B. Sohn. "Larry's experience at the Federal Communications Commission and in a number of roles in the private sector of telecommunications will serve the country well as NTIA implements the broadband portions of the stimulus portions in the near future and other important issues in the future. We look forward to a speedy confirmation, and are eager to work with Larry in his new position."

Walter McCormick, head of US Telecom, said Strickling's appointment proved the administration's "unwavering commitment to broadband. NTIA is handing out $4.7 million in broadband rollout grants, as well as teaming with the FCC and the Ad Department on plans for a grand, national broadband rollout plan.

"At this critical time in our nation's history," said McCormick, "Strickling's considerable expertise would steer a visionary course for broadband and Americans would reap the rewards. We encourage an expedited confirmation of Larry Strickling so that we may work together to speed pro-innovation policies that encourage private-sector investment to help revitalize our nation."

One of the people Strickling could be working with, FCC Commissioner Robert McDowell, also weighed in:

"I congratulate Larry on the announcement that President Obama intends to nominate him to lead the National Telecommunications and Information Administration at the Department of Commerce," he said. "I have had the pleasure of knowing Larry for many years and I know he will bring a wealth of knowledge to NTIA from his experience in both the public and private sectors. I wish him well in the confirmation process and look forward to working with him."