Confirmed: Spectrum Auction Hearing Teed Up

Confirming a reportlast week in B&C, the House

Communications Subcommittee has announced it will hold its next spectrum

incentive auction July 23.

The hearing, appropriately titled "Oversight of

Incentive Auction Implementation," will feature the following witnesses: Rick

Kaplan from the National Association of Broadcasters; Gay Epstein from the FCC;

Preston Padden, who represents the Expanding Opportunities for Broadcasters

Coalition, a group of stations interested in potentially giving up spectrum for

auction; Harold Feld from Public Knowledge; Kathleen Ham from T-Mobile; and

Joan Marsh from AT&T.

The FCC is still targeting next year to hold the

auction and Subcommittee Chairman Greg Walden (R-Ore.) has pledged vigorous

oversight of the process.

Feld told B&C he planned to focus on issues of transparency, competition and unlicensed use of spectrum.