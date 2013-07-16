Confirmed: Spectrum Auction Hearing Teed Up
Confirming a reportlast week in B&C, the House
Communications Subcommittee has announced it will hold its next spectrum
incentive auction July 23.
The hearing, appropriately titled "Oversight of
Incentive Auction Implementation," will feature the following witnesses: Rick
Kaplan from the National Association of Broadcasters; Gay Epstein from the FCC;
Preston Padden, who represents the Expanding Opportunities for Broadcasters
Coalition, a group of stations interested in potentially giving up spectrum for
auction; Harold Feld from Public Knowledge; Kathleen Ham from T-Mobile; and
Joan Marsh from AT&T.
The FCC is still targeting next year to hold the
auction and Subcommittee Chairman Greg Walden (R-Ore.) has pledged vigorous
oversight of the process.
Feld told B&C he planned to focus on issues of transparency, competition and unlicensed use of spectrum.
