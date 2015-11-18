Computer Monitor Exec Pleads Guilty to Price Fixing

A former sales executive of an unidentified Taiwan-based CRT manufacturer has pleaded guilty to participation in a global conspiracy to fix prices of CDT's, a CRT used in computer monitors in the U.S. and elsewhere.

Chun-Cheng Yeh, identified by Justice as "a former director of sales" for the CDT manufacturer, was indicted in 2010. His plea is subject to court approval. He is the first individual to plead guilty in connection with the CDT investigation, according to Justice.

In 2011, Samsung pleaded guilty to its role in the scheme and paid $32 million, said DOJ, which announced the guilty plea.

Yeh pled guilty to shutting down CDT production lines for periods of time and helping divvy up the CDT market among co-conspirators via exchange of sales and production, market share, and pricing info.

The price fixing occurred between 1999 and 2005.

Yeh could get 10 years in prison and or a million-dollar fine, though that figure could increase to twice the loss suffered by the victims of the crime or twice the gain derived from the crime if either is over $1 million.

The plea agreement was filed in a California district court and identifies the CDT manufacturer only as Company A, though a Justice Department spokesperson confirmed that company was associated with Samsung.