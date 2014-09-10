COMPTEL Joins Internet Slowdown Protest

Add COMPTEL, which represents competitive telecom carriers, to the advocacy groups and edge providers participating in the Internet Slowdown protest today (Sept. 10).

Like all the others, COMPTEL is featuring an icon on its site symbolizing the loading delay of slowed Internet access.

The idea is to "call attention to the inevitable slow down that will occur if the open Internet is not preserved," said COMPTEL. The COMPTEL site also features a banner encouraging web surfers to contact lawmakers with their concerns.

